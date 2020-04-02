PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $9.88

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.88. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 1,343,930 shares changing hands.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $991.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.