Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.39.

NYSE:VMC opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $137.40.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

