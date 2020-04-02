Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.