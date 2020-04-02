DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $109.60 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

