Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.