DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 100,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 1.13% of Silvercorp Metals worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on SVM shares. Alliance Global Partners raised Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

