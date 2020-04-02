DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,584 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.09% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,287,000 after buying an additional 1,108,185 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,248,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after buying an additional 357,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $115,208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,459,000 after buying an additional 105,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

