Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

NYSE:SO opened at $50.14 on Thursday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

