Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $571.57.

NYSE:TDG opened at $272.54 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.89 and a 200-day moving average of $547.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

