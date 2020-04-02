DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $11.98 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,073 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

