Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in U.S. Bancorp
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in U.S. Bancorp
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 100,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 100,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report