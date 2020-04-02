Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRI opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

