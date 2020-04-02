DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New $10.74 Million Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,268,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

