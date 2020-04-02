DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.08% of Carvana worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Carvana by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Carvana by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $115.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

