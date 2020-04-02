DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.62% of Sandstorm Gold worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAND shares. TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.