Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,143 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,066,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $137.40.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.39.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.