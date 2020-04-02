Short Interest in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Rises By 8.1%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,171,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $549.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.47. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Harsco by 24.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter valued at $2,101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 495.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 644,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Harsco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

