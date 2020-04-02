Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.83.

Shares of CAT opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

