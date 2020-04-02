145 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

