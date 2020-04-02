Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM opened at $116.71 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.