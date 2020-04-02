DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,996 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.21% of First American Financial worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First American Financial by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 72,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after buying an additional 481,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF opened at $40.99 on Thursday. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.