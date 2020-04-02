Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,991,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,079,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,822,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,996,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 508,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,353,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

