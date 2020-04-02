Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,147,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,729,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Ross Stores by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 734,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,541,000 after buying an additional 305,154 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.87.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $81.09 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

