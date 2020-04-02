American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,025,058 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at $407,886.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

AXL opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $408.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.66.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.