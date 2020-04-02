Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 25,800 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 158.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.67. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.31.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

