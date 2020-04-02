BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 116,461 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,137 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 116,461 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,770,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $152.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.32. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

