Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 140,560 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 2,886.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

