Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 5,535 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 189.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $157.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.87. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average of $172.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.