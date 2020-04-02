Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1,656.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Stephens cut their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

