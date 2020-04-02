Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,197 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAV. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,654,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the third quarter worth about $2,671,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAV opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Navistar International Corp has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NAV. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

