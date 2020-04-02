Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $65.90 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.49.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

