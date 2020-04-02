Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Decreased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $145.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.65.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

