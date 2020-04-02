DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $14.77 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,962,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

