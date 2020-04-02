Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,299 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $408.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.66. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at $407,886.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

