Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Domtar worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Domtar by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.91. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on UFS. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UFS downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

