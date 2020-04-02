Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $126,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,876 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.1655 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

