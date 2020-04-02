DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 657 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,883.88.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,271.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,599.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,884.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

