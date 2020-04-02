Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 839.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $96,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

TMDX stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. TransMedics Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.