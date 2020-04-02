Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 183,952 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

