DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,846 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $17,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

