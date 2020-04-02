Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

