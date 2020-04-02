DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,547,121 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from to in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

