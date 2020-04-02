Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $2,166,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 560,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

NYSE SWK opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

