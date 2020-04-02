DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486,919 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.25% of Brixmor Property Group worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 210,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 910,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,876,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,993,000 after purchasing an additional 93,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 158,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

