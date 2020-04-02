Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Lowered by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of HON opened at $129.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

