Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,813 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after buying an additional 10,383,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after buying an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $447,634,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after buying an additional 1,626,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.