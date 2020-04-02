Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,828 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

