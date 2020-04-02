Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura dropped their target price on Apple from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $240.91 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.