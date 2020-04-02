Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 50,963 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,963 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $133,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Kinsella bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $103,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang bought 35,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JMP Securities upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.