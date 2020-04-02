Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 46,785 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 466.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

